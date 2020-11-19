Sailing Through the Winter Solstice, a Color on the Creek production, will begin on Nov. 21 along Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick.
The event showcases an array of boats that local residents have transformed with decorations and lights. This year there will be about 25 boats setting sail along the creek, according to information on the Downtown Frederick Partnership website.
The fleet includes gaff-rigged ketches, yawls, three-masted schooners and pirate ships. Their sail outlines, riggings and decks will be lit up from dusk till dawn each day through the first weekend in February.
Spectators can pay $1 and vote for their favorite boat. All proceeds will go to Color On The Creek and other participating Frederick County-based charities.
Color on the Creek is a volunteer-inspired water garden in the Carroll Creek Linear Park, which runs through downtown Frederick.
