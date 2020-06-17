DG Schifferstadt 1 (copy)
One of Frederick’s oldest buildings and a piece of Brunswick’s railroad history are among 10 properties around Maryland to receive preservation grants through the state’s Maryland Historical Trust.

The Schifferstadt Architectural Museum in Frederick will receive $40,000 for repairs, while Brunswick’s B&O WB Tower will receive $15,000 to relocate it.

The Schifferstadt will use the funds to reset and realign the front stone threshold steps, repair the front door and frame, repair and replace window throughout the building, and repair the front stone facade, said Matt Bonin, a member of the board of directors for the Frederick County Landmarks Association, which oversees the museum on Rosemont Avenue in Frederick.

The historical trust’s release notes the building’s outstanding example of a Georgian-period house, with influences of its German-American cultural and construction traditions.

In the house that dates to 1758, repairs are always ongoing, and a new roof was put on several months ago, Bonin said.

The projects are expensive, so grants like this one help, he said.

“We can identify what needs to be fixed. We don’t always have the funds to do those repairs,” he said.

The Brunswick tower dates back to 1910, and is the westbound tower of the Brunswick stop, and is a typical building type for the B&O at that time, according to the release.

Given to the city by CSX, the tower is slated to be demolished if it is not moved, and the grant money will be used to move it.

Other grants were given to sites in Montgomery, Prince George’s, Worcester, and Dorchester counties, as well as in Baltimore.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

