The return of spring is so joyous here in Western Maryland. It seems like the dawn chorus of birds gets a little louder every day as the warm sunlight convinces more spring flowers to open. With grateful hearts, we welcome back the growing season. We begin dusting off our hiking shoes and gardening gloves; we make plans to get outside.
Within the pagan worldview, nature is part of the divine tapestry — it is both creator and creation. Messages from the ancestors, spirits, and deities not only sound in our hearts, but in the world around us as well. We believe that the thread of spirit connecting all living things can be used to communicate. When communication with the natural world happens, it is sometimes referred to as “receiving an omen” — drawing meaning from something you see or experience. Spring is a wonderful time for nature gazing and omen reading. Our eyes are freshly open after winter sluggishness. The trees haven’t fully leafed out yet, so we can see further in the woods. Our furred and feathered brethren are very active with the business of spring, making the likelihood of crossing paths much higher.
Some omens are sought out. One of my favorite approaches to problem solving is to take my question, or the situation I’m puzzling over, out for a walk in the woods. As I hike, I keep my problem in mind while observing the world around me. I take note of what my gaze is drawn to and which birds and animals cross my path. I welcome comments from the natural world and then wait to see what I encounter.
Some omens appear without an invitation. By stepping outside, we make ourselves more available to the natural world and those who speak through it. The most memorable omens I’ve ever received haven’t been sought — they just appeared, heralding changes to come, or carrying a message I needed to hear. The common denominator is that all of them showed up while I was outdoors walking my dogs or wandering the trails around Catoctin Mountain Park.
We are blessed to live in a part of the world where encounters with nature are pretty easy to come by. So, how does one discern between an omen and a bird or animal going about its usual business? Look for actions and appearances that are outside what can be considered the norm for that species in our environment. Seeing herons at Carroll Creek in Baker Park is normal. If you live far from the nearest body of water, seeing a heron cross your path or visit you in your backyard is more remarkable.
Omen interpretation is highly personal since the “conversation” you are having with the natural world is meant for you specifically. I associate my late father with coyotes, so a coyote carries a different message for me than for someone without that personal tie to the species. If an immediate personal connection does not surface for you, notice what the animal or bird you encounter is doing. There may be a message present in their actions or behavior. If they try to get your attention or lock eyes with you for a while, the message may have to do with the nature of the critter you are interacting with.
When you get home, learn about the animal or bird you encountered. Seeing a heron as an omen could indicate the need to take a step back from a situation so you can understand it better, then act quickly and decisively. Herons are incredible hunters; that skill comes from patience, observation, and committed action. Seeing a fox could indicate a need to apply more cleverness, or a need to relax your grip and have some fun. Foxes are good problem solvers as well as a very playful species.
If you are holding a problem in your heart or mind, consider taking that issue to the parks and trails in our region. Allow the beauty of our land in springtime to speak to you. Open yourself to the possibility of communication. Use all of your senses — messages can come through the whisper of the tree branches, the scent carried in the wind and the texture of the boulders along the path. Listen for birdsong and animal calls, watch for the appearance of fauna and flora, and breathe deeply of the springtime breezes.
May the blessings of nature be abundant for you this spring, and may the message you need to hear reach you. As Albert Einstein said, “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”
Irene Glasse is president of the Frederick Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans, offering events, rituals, classes and workshops to a large, vibrant community, including Frederick’s Pagan Pride Day. She is a pagan religious professional and serves communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as a minister, teacher, musician and community organizer.
