Steve Cairns’ thoughts were on Ireland on Thursday.
On St. Patrick’s Day, 63 years ago, Cairns’ parents made the journey to the United States from Ireland. Cairns, who was seated at a table in Bushwaller’s Pub in downtown Frederick with a few friends Thursday, said his parents first immigrated to Michigan before the family settled in the Frederick area.
Since then, the holiday honoring Ireland’s foremost patron saint has meant a lot to him.
“It’s funny, my parents never celebrated it,” Cairns said of the holiday. “But it means a lot to me because it lets me connect to my heritage.”
Cairns said his heritage means a great deal to him, spending many a St. Patrick’s Days making Irish soda bread and, as he put it, “a really good shepherd’s pie.”
This year, he said he hoped to enjoy the holiday with some friends and family.
“My kids are all grown, so they’re going to join me later, and we’ll just hang out and enjoy the day,” he said.
Cairns, of course, was far from the only patron at Bushwaller’s looking to tap into their Irish heritage — or maybe just a keg — on St. Patrick’s Day.
Rebecca Ellis and Taylor Magda, both of Frederick, were seated at a table near the bar’s windows. They said they made the pub their first and likely only stop after getting out of work. Drinks dyed a bright green for the holiday were on the table in front of them.
St. Patrick’s Day is important to Magda for different reasons from Cairns’.
“It’s one of my favorite holidays,” she said. “It’s just so people-oriented, and everyone is just feeling good.”
Amber DeMorett, owner of the pub, handed out coffees to her employees during the busy day.
“We’re an Irish pub, so this is our most important day here,” she said.
The pub opened at 8 a.m. for its annual Kegs ‘n’ Eggs breakfast.
“We had a really nice turnout for Kegs ‘n’ Eggs,” she said. “Everybody has been in a really good mood, and happy to be out since COVID.”
Around the corner from Bushwaller’s on West Second Street, Nick Lowery sat outside of Magoo’s Pub & Eatery, where he’s worked as a manager for 12 years. Lowery, who was wearing a kilt while checking ID cards at the door, said it’s been the best St. Patrick’s Day for the pub since the beginning of the pandemic.
“It’s been fantastic,” he said. “Even though the weather was somewhat miserable this morning, people still came out to have a good time.”
While Lowery said it was slightly less busy than St. Paddy’s Days of the pre-pandemic era — “This is the first St. Patrick’s Day in 12 years where I’ve gotten to sit, I think,” he said — it still felt like a return to normal.
“It’s been really refreshing,” he said.
