Downtown Frederick’s Taco Daddy Cantina and Tequila Bar is closed until further notice after its employees walked out Saturday evening.
Some employees said in interviews on Sunday that there have been repeated discrepancies between the hours they work and what they’re paid.
But Neel Kamal, owner of the North Market Street restaurant, said the walkout resulted from a “misunderstanding” between the workers and Taco Daddy’s manager.
In an interview with The Frederick News-Post late Sunday afternoon, Kamal said he hopes to soon meet with the employees to resolve the problems that led them to leave the restaurant Saturday.
Taco Daddy employs 10 full-time workers and five to seven part-time workers, Kamal said.
“We treat everybody as family,” said Kamal, who also owns the adjacent Royal Tandoor Indian Cuisine and Buddha Lounge. “I spend more time with them than I spend with my family. So, this is my immediate family.”
The Frederick News-Post also spoke Sunday with four Taco Daddy employees, who described the walkout as the culmination of steadily building frustrations about not being compensated for all of the hours they work, rarely receiving overtime pay and often receiving their paychecks days late, among other issues.
Workers at the front of house — positions including servers, hosts and bartenders — talked about leaving for several weeks before walking out Saturday, said bar manager Joseph Mackey.
They decided it was time to act after noticing more discrepancies in the paychecks they received that afternoon, employees said.
“We all just kind of looked at each other and were like, ‘We’re doing this?’ ” Mackey said. “Everyone agreed. Twelve people that day walked out of that building and locked the door.”
Kamal disputed his employees’ accounts of the problems that led up to the walkout.
Although there have been times when a worker’s pay is miscalculated, this is not a regular occurrence, Kamal said.
He said he always rectifies pay issues “immediately” because he understands how important it is that his employees receive the wages they are due.
It is also rare for employees to receive their paychecks late or for their checks to “bounce” when they try to deposit them, Kamal said.
But Taco Daddy bartender Matty Breen said his bank has rejected so many of his Taco Daddy paychecks that he now cashes his checks at a liquor store before taking the money to the bank.
Bartender Morgan Cato said she and Mackey walked out at around 5:30 p.m. and were followed by the rest of the employees within the hour. The restaurant’s kitchen staff experienced similar discrepancies in their paychecks and arrived late to work. They also participated in the walkout, Cato said.
The restaurant posted on its Facebook page on Saturday night: “Closed until further notice.” A similar sign was posted on the door of the restaurant.
Cato, Mackey, barback Gabriela Volak-Wenger and Breen do not plan on returning to Taco Daddy.
“We’re not going back,” Cato said. “We’re all just so fed up with it.”
But Kamal is optimistic that he will be able to rectify his employees’ issues.
“Believe me,” he said, “It’s just a matter of sitting across the table, and it will take me, like, 10 minutes to sort this out.”
Taco Daddy is more than a workplace for many of its employees.
Cato and Volak-Wenger described the deep friendships they have with their coworkers. And Mackey met his girlfriend at the restaurant. Their baby will be 5 months old on Wednesday, May 11.
Working at Taco Daddy has been a big part of Mackey’s life for the past few years. It made him the person he is today, he said.
“The only reason I stayed was for the people,” he said. “We made decent money there, tipwise, but they didn’t know how to treat us.”
Kamal said Taco Daddy is committed to its customers, the Frederick community and, most importantly, its employees. What happened Saturday was a misunderstanding, and he is eager to resolve it, he said.
“I’m open to any kind of discussion,” he said. “Always.”