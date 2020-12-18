Since Frederick’s founding in 1745, its residents have displayed both individual strength and tremendous compassion for each other. In our long rich history, we have experienced many trials and tribulations, ranging from wars to floods to pandemics. Our tenacity and goodwill have helped us to rise above many obstacles, including the challenges we have faced this year.
I want to thank Mayor O’Connor and the board of aldermen for choosing me to organize The City of Frederick’s 275th anniversary. Community leaders including Daryl Boffman, John Fieseler, Chris Haugh, Jen Martin, Kari Saavedra, Gayon Sampson, Ashley Waters and Rick Weldon worked intensely to design spectacular events to celebrate the milestone year only to see plans evaporate as the pandemic prevented social gatherings. I cannot thank these individuals enough for the enormous number of hours they spent to plan the anniversary year.
Yes, 2020 produced lots of disappointment and a very serious public health crisis that impacted each and every person. I am, though, grateful for many unexpected positives. On behalf of The City of Frederick, I’d like to thank the sponsors who honored their pledges: First Energy, The Delaplaine Foundation, Dairy Maid Dairy, Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, Morgan Keller, BNBI, Frederick County Public Library, Woodsboro Bank, St. John Escrow, AOPA, Love and Company, Trail House and Leadership Techniques.
Businesses of Frederick have sold official 275th anniversary products. I extend deepest gratitude to Brick and Mortar, Crème de la Crème, Dublin Roasters Coffee, Roads and Rails Museum, The Pop Shop, Visit Frederick and Wegmans for making the 275th anniversary merchandise a priority.
Many individuals also made a notable difference in this challenging and sometimes unbelievable year. A big shout out goes to Chris Sparks, of SureLockedIn Escape Games, for working with Celebrate Frederick to organize socially distanced citywide scavenger hunts highlighting the beauty and history of Frederick. The City of Frederick’s employees, Gerry Kolbfleisch, Richard Griffin, Marc DeOcampo, Saundra Nickols, Scott Waxter, Kim Loop, Patti Slimmer, Bob Smith, Sarah Stamper, Matt Bowman, Noe Hernandez Flores, Bill Adkins, Katie Barkdoll, Lisa Mroszcrzyk Murphy, Joe Adkins, John Widmann, Eti Odia, Keith Brown, Mike Winpigler, Scott Geasey, Frank Willson, Brad Grimm, Leslie Coats, Juanita Stoutamyer, Lance Duvall, and Sali Dimond, provided me with valuable support and insight during 2020.
The pandemic prevented a lot. However, I am very grateful to many for their efforts to try to make things happen. Geordie Wilson worked hard to create a hashtag campaign, but widgets prevented the endeavor. Jen Martin designed Frederick’s Fourth only to have all Celebrate Frederick in-person events cancelled or held virtually. David Zeidelis scheduled a commemorative ballgame only to see the entire season cancelled. Kari Saavedra had planned a beautiful tribute to the anniversary of the ending of World War II. The Frederick Landmarks Foundation designed a splendid Oktoberfest highlighting Frederick’s rich history. John Healey, of The Weinberg Center for the Arts, scheduled multiple concerts. Michael Pritchard, of Frederick Community College, intended to host Frederick Through the Centuries speakers’ series. Jeff Cregger, of Frederick Brick Works, worked to plan a 275th anniversary commemorative path. Thanks to Chris Haugh’s work, Mt. Olivet did get to pay tribute to veterans on Nov. 13.
Volunteers sold anniversary products at pop-up shops on various occasions. A very special thanks to Rosibel Cano, Diana Halleman, Marie May and Nancy Whitmore for bearing the elements to sell products.
In this “Year of the Woman,” I am forever indebted to Liz Shatto, Emily Huebner, Katie Reichard, Patsy Ensminger, Pam Stocksdale, Mary Ford-Naill, Donna Goff, Becky Kaler, Marlene Young, Caressa Flannery, Emily Dorr, Connie Hastings, Mary Boswell, Nancy Luse, Mary Mannix, Ashley Minso, Michelle Shaffer, Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel, Kara Norman, Karlys Kline, Jennifer Smullen, Jasmine Sneed, Joanne Petersen, Patty Morison, Gerry Hicks and Maria Foss for providing me with resources and moral support as I navigated in new territory.
I am grateful to Frederick Magazine, Ijamsville Living and The Frederick News-Post for promotion of the 275th anniversary year.
This significant and memorable year did not provide us with the opportunity to celebrate this beautiful city in ways planned. It did, though, bring us closer together as we worked to survive an epically historic year. I wish everyone happiness and health as we welcome the hope and promise of 2021. May Frederick’s tricentennial of 2045 allow all to celebrate in glorious ways. It will be here before we know it. Trust me.
