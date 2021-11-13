A religion is no longer sustainable (if it ever was) that teaches that life is based on violence, exclusiveness, literal belief and a cosmology that places the greatest value in another life after death. Such a spirituality offers no hope for justice and life on planet Earth. A religion based on such a spirituality denies the profound truth behind the metaphor of the resurrection of the Christ.
In Mark’s gospel, Jesus does not engage Pilate in a discussion of the nature of his kingdom. Pilate questions him: “You are the king of the Judeans?” Jesus answers, “If you say so,” and that is the end of the exchange (Mark 15:1-2). When John wrote his interpretation, perhaps as long as 60 years after Mark wrote his, Christianity had begun to settle on a tradition that removed Jesus and the kingdom of God from day-to-day transformational living to an otherworldly, heavenly place. “My kingdom is not from this world,” John’s Jesus says (NRSV). The scholars’ version of the New Testament translates the scene as follows:
Pilate (incredulous): “You are the King of the Judeans?”
Jesus: “Is this what you think? Or what other people have told you about me?”
Pilate: “Am I a Judean? It’s your own people and the ranking priests who have turned you over to me. What have you done?”
Jesus: “Mine is not a secular government. If my government were secular my companions would fight to keep me from being turned over to the Judeans. But as it is, my government does not belong to the secular domain.”
Pilate: “So you are a king?”
Jesus: “You’re the one who says I’m a king.”
(“The Complete Gospels,” Polebridge Press, 2010).
The Sunday before the beginning of Advent is called “Christ the King” Sunday. That title would seem to align the church with Pilate, not with Jesus.
One of the keys to finding meaning for life in the third millennium of this common era is to live the metaphor without taking it literally. The point of Mark’s gospel is not that a corpse got up from its tomb and met the disciples in Galilee. Mark’s insight was that Jesus was the nonviolent antithesis of imperial religious and secular rule.
Mark’s “Little Apocalypse” is not about some literal “Day of the Lord,” that will come with violence at an unknown time to destroy the world. For Mark, Jesus was the nonviolent Son of Adam from the prophetic legend of Daniel. God’s kingdom of justice and compassion arrived with Jesus’s birth, and when Jesus died, he took that kingdom with him into God’s realm, where it would be held in safety until the time comes for him to return. That time would be determined by when and whether the Covenant with God’s justice was restored.
When Mark wrote his gospel, the Temple had been destroyed by the Romans. The Jewish people were scattered, living in communities far from occupied Jerusalem, hanging onto their religious traditions in dispersed synagogues. Jewish-Christians, influenced perhaps by the theology and Christology developed by the Apostle Paul, expected that Jesus, like the Son of Adam, would return soon, within their lifetimes. But 30 to 50 years after Jesus’ death, there was still no sign. Mark’s gospel may well have been a great encouragement to followers of Jesus’ way who were close to giving up. “I swear to you,” Mark’s Jesus says in 13:30-37, “this generation certainly won’t pass into oblivion before all these things take place. The earth will pass into oblivion and so will the sky, but my words will never be obliterated. As for the exact day or minute, no one knows, not even heaven’s messengers, nor even the son, no one, except the Father. Be on guard! Stay alert! … It’s like a person who takes a trip and puts slaves in charge, each with a task, and enjoins the doorkeeper to be alert. … For you never know when the landlord returns … He may return suddenly and find you asleep. What I’m telling you I say to everyone: Stay alert!”
Christian orthodoxy is so convinced of the violent destruction of sinners that Christians read back into the last words of David, found in 2 Samuel, the violent eschatology of the Revelation and the last judgment. But David’s “last words,” may well be a very ancient royal declaration of the nature of the Covenant between Yahweh and Israel. Verses 6 and 7 are not about the consuming fires of medieval imaginings of hell.
The “godless” are those who do not keep the Covenant, the agreement made between God and the people. The people agree to live with justice and equity as God’s rule demands. When their injustice is confronted by the king, who is God’s representative, the people who violated the agreement are destroyed. It is a metaphor. They are consumed on the spot by the consequences of their injustice, a fire of their own setting, into which, like thorns, they are thrown. The signs of the end of the injustice of Cesar’s imperial rule are clearly spelled out by Mark. Already there had been persecutions, wars, occupations, all the violence of Roman imperialism. But that does not matter, Mark’s Jesus is saying. Be like the employees left in charge when the boss is gone. Everyone has a job to do to maintain justice and equity. Do it, and watch for the master’s return.
The master’s return, the eschaton, is the end of imperial violence, not the beginning. When life, secular or religious, is based on nonviolence, inclusiveness, trust and liberation, the context for personal, social and political life is participation in the ongoing work (struggle) for distributive justice-compassion.
But what has the church done almost from the beginning? Deals have been made, compromises have been reached, collaboration and accommodation with secular Empire has been the norm.
Martin Luther King Jr. described the arc of the universe as bending toward justice. In the words of Biblical scholar John Dominic Crossan, the covenant is with the force that does the bending, which “is the beating heart of the Universe, whose presence is justice and life, and whose absence is injustice and death.” The choice for 21st-century Christians is the same as Jesus faced: whether and how to counter empire with covenant. The kingdom is still waiting.
Sea Raven is a writer, musician and activist for social justice in the United Church of Christ and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. She holds a Doctor of Ministry in Creation Spirituality and has published a three-volume progressive commentary on the Revised Common Lectionary. She lives with her partner in Frederick, where both continue to make “good trouble.”
(1) comment
Searaven
I feel sorry for you. Simply, You do not know the Power of God nor the power of the name Jesus Christ.
You are correct. We have a choice. Either Jesus the prophet or Jesus the King. Beyond that your column, and your life work, is a classic example intellectual fallacy .It typifies much of the modern progressive movement. Folks enamored with their own intellectual prowess refusing to believe in something greater than themselves. They exist in a world of hypotheticals. A world devoid of any universal truth but explain it eloquently among themselves.
It is simple to show the fallacy .A prophet could be described as an inspired teacher or a predictor of the future. Yet in your intellectual snapshot Jesus is neither. Christ lays the foundation for how a child of God should live and act from which you derive him to be an inspired teacher. Someone to emulate.
But if he is not King in the realm of God. A kingdom not of this world then he would be a false teacher. If Christ was not resurrected from the dead then everything in the Bible (prophecies and promises) is false. In other words if he is not the Messiah, the Son of the LIVING God, King of the Kingdom of God, then he is a false teacher and false prophet. Certainly you would not advocate following a false prophet?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.