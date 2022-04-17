In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, back when there was no vaccine and doctors understood little about the virus, only 10 people at a time were permitted inside the chapel at the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.
The grotto, which is located on the campus of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, continued holding Catholic Mass virtually during that time. But Soledad Gorea and her family sometimes drove an hour to the holy site from their home in Baltimore County, just to be close to it.
“It was enough for us in that time,” she recalled.
Things are different now. The Gorea family marked their third Easter of the pandemic on Sunday afternoon alongside more than 300 worshipers in the grotto’s chapel.
Outside, even more parishioners peered into the building’s large glass windows to listen to the 2 p.m. sermon. It was conducted in Spanish, the native language of Gorea and her husband, who both grew up in Mexico.
Earlier that afternoon, Gorea sat in the office of Dawn Walsh, the grotto’s director, with her 6-year-old daughter. As Fatima, the little girl, spun around in Walsh’s chair, Gorea described Easter as a time for her family to reflect and start anew. She also expressed how much the grotto’s weekly Spanish Mass means to them.
“I hope my kids bring their kids,” she said. “That’s what I say: ‘You have to bring your kids here. If you move to another state, you have to bring them at least once a year.’”
The grotto held its first Spanish Mass in January of 2018, the Rev. Ted Trinko said. Though he’s not a native speaker, he leads the Spanish service every other week, rotating with another chaplain at the grotto. It is held at 2 p.m., two hours after the grotto’s English service.
The Spanish Mass was only sparsely attended at first, Trinko said. One Sunday, during a heavy snowstorm, only four parishioners made the drive to Emmitsburg to worship in Spanish.
But “little by little, it began to grow,” Trinko said.
Now, between 150 to 250 parishioners attend each Sunday’s Spanish service. Last week, Trinko said, more people attended the grotto’s Spanish Palm Sunday Mass than the English service. It’s typically the other way around, but the margin between each service’s attendees is shrinking, he said.
Easter is among the grotto’s busiest days of the year, Walsh said. In 2021, some 2,500 worshipers made the pilgrimage to Our Lady of Lourdes, which is the United States’ oldest replica of the Grotto of Lourdes, the original being in France.
Sunday was John and Maria Morton’s first time at the Emmitsburg grotto. As they waited for the Spanish service to begin with their four children, their 4-year-old daughter, Leah, squished her face into her father’s chest.
They’re from New Jersey, John Morton said, but are traveling through Virginia and Washington, D.C. for Spring Break. His wife, who’s from Peru, found the grotto for their family to celebrate the holiday.
Earlier that day, their children hid Easter eggs for each other in their hotel room, recreating a family tradition they usually do at home.
Inside the chapel, once the service began, Fatima sat beside her mother on the pale wooden pews. She held her mother’s hand when the parishioners stood to pray, clutching a pink stuffed bunny in her other arm.
Sister Mary Our Lady of Peace, a member of the female branch of the Institute of the Incarnate Word, a Catholic religious order, sat beside the family. She later stood outside the building, translating the sermon as wind ruffled her habit.
She’s been at the grotto since 2019, she said, and recalled how sad it was to celebrate Easter without being able to gather in-person with other worshipers.
But she said she now sees this time as a “blessing in disguise.” It allowed parishioners to better appreciate the value of the sacraments, she said. Once they were again able to worship at the chapel, it was clear how much they longed to be close to Jesus.
She paused as she tried to find the right words to describe the joy she felt to have everyone together again.
“It’s like your whole family’s back,” she said with a smile. “You’re united again.”
