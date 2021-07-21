Bush Creek Church of the Brethren will offer Vacation Bible School on Aug. 2, 3 and 4. It will include music, crafts, Bible stories and more for kids who have just completed fourth and fifth grade. Dinner will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the program from 6 to 8 p.m. Free.
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren is at 4821A Green Valley Road in Monrovia.
Register by emailing office@bushcreekchurch.org.
Call 301-865-3013 or go to www.bushcreekchurch.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.