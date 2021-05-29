Keith Clevenger’s notes are scrawled onto the covers of manila folders and the backs of cemetery maps. They’re a scribbly disarray of letters, numbers and criss-crossing correction marks, but to him — and to those who help him translate them — they’re a call to action.
Clevenger, along with fellow members of the American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11, work every year to ensure each of the 4,000 veterans buried in Frederick’s Mount Olivet Cemetery receives a fresh American flag to mark their headstone for Memorial Day. He collects the names and official counts of fallen service members in each section of the 100-acre graveyard, and he dispatches volunteers to visit them all.
Community members filed into the cemetery to aid in the effort Saturday, despite the drizzling rain and unseasonably cold wind. They made their way through the rows of headstones, calling out to each other as they searched for the names on the list they’d been handed.
“They deserve it,” said volunteer Lamar Reese. “I would hope somebody would do the same for me one day.”
Reese, a member at the legion and a 20-year Frederick resident, hadn’t been to the flag-laying event before Saturday. Neither had Elizabeth Browning-Elan, leader of an American Heritage Girls’ troop based in Ijamsville.
“It’s really good for the kids,” said Browning-Elan, who brought along her 8-year-old daughter, Emma Grace. Next time, she added, they’ll bring brooms to brush off some of the older graves, often covered in moss and difficult to read.
Groups like Browning-Elan’s are a big part of the effort, Clevenger said. Each year, scout troops, ROTC members and sports teams show up to help plant flags.
The FSK Post 11 recruits volunteers to do the same work at other cemeteries around Frederick, Clevenger said, and the four other legions across the county organize similar events in their areas. But Mount Olivet is the biggest undertaking.
Among the thousands of veterans buried there is Brian Hissey, Clevenger’s longtime friend and a past commander of the post. Hissey took the lead on the flag distribution for years, Clevenger said, but he died in February 2020.
“This was his baby,” Clevenger said. “Big, big, big shoes to fill.”
A big portion of the volunteer effort comes from local veterans and their families, he added — often members of the legion who have made it a yearly tradition.
Nanette Markey, for instance, can’t count the number of years she’s been coming to the cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.
“We lose all sense of time as we age,” she joked, making her way slowly through Section D of the cemetery and calling out instructions to her group, clad in brightly-colored ponchos that popped against the gray sky.
Markey’s husband, Rob, is a legion member, and she’s involved with the Friends of Mount Olivet. She volunteers regularly to clean and restore graves, and she enjoys the peaceful rhythm of moving through the cemetery.
Tom Long, a friend of Markey’s who coached the legion’s baseball team and has been volunteering to lay flags for 18 years, said it’s always a meaningful experience.
“You’re giving a little something back to the veterans that fought for the country,” he said.
