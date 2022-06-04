The shouts of children playing and the smoky smell of southeast Asian dishes on the grill on Saturday lent Carroll Creek Linear Park a festive atmosphere.
The sounds and smells were of the Thai Water Festival, a celebration of the Thai New Year.
The holiday is traditionally celebrated in Thailand in April, the hottest time of the year in that country.
The sprinkling of water onto people is a traditional way to celebrate the new year, said Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick.
But in Thailand, the cultural festival often evolves into a dayslong water battle, with people dousing each other with water guns, hoses, and buckets of water.
There was none of that Saturday in Frederick, but streams of people filled the Carroll Creek Amphitheater to eat Thai food, watch cultural displays and enjoy the sunny weather.
The entertainment included an exhibition of Muay Thai, a traditional form of Thai kickboxing.
In Muay Thai, competitors can use what are called their eight limbs: their fists, elbows, shins, and feet, said Matt Regan, who served as a sort of master of ceremonies for the display.
Fighters landed kicks and punches to the oohs and aahs of the crowd.
One of the fighters, Ciana Gonzalez, 13, said she'd been practicing Muay Thai since she was 4.
She was in the gym one day with her father, Emilio, when she picked up a sparring pad and told him to kick it, she said.
It's fun to kick the pad when you're training, and she likes that she can use her whole body to attack and defend herself, Ciana said.
Her least favorite part? Running to stay in shape, she said, although she knows it's necessary.
Emilio Gonzalez said he first got into the sport about 19 years ago for fitness.
Now he helps run a gym in Lorton, Va., that offers classes in Muay Thai.
Near the creek sat a display of chedi sai, sand temples or pagodas wrapped in strings of flowers and other decorations.
There's a belief in Thai culture that when someone visits a temple, they inevitably leave with some sand on the bottoms of their shoes, according to a display included with the exhibit.
So, the new year is a time to bring sand back to the temples, leading to the building of the sand structures.
Saturday's event was part of a culture series hosted by the Asian American Center of Frederick and the Downtown Frederick Partnership that will be held the first Saturday of each month through September along Carroll Creek.
Frederick has a small but active Thai community, Chung said.
The Asian community is diverse, much more than just the Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cultures that Americans may be most familiar with, she said.
Her center offers citizenship classes, translation services, English classes, workforce development and more in 14 languages and represents 25 countries.
Chung said it's important to meet the language needs of many different cultures, so the center can help people access health care and other services.
The center's services help open up opportunities for connections between the Frederick community and members of various immigrant communities, she said.
“We love what we do and do what we love,” she said.
