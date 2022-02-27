Debra Harris likes to say cooking is her love language.
So, when the Walkersville resident heard about Lasagna Love — a nonprofit that connects volunteer chefs with neighbors in need of a hot meal — getting involved was a no-brainer.
Since mom blogger Rhiannon Menn started Lasagna Love in the early days of the pandemic, volunteers across the United States, Puerto Rico, Australia and Canada have delivered more than 150,000 lasagnas to families in their communities.
There are currently 374 active volunteers in Maryland who have so far fed over 9,400 people, Jennifer Jarman — Lasagna Love regional leader for Delaware, Virginia, Missouri and Iowa — wrote in an email.
Jaimee Cutwright, regional leader for Lasagna Love’s Frederick County chapter, hasn’t had any trouble finding volunteer chefs in the area — 31 people are currently involved in the charity’s local efforts.
More challenging, though, has been getting the word out to residents who would benefit from a hot meal. The local chapter is lucky if it gets two or three requests for a lasagna each week, Cutwright said.
She and her fellow volunteers want to spread awareness for Lasagna Love’s presence in the county and encourage folks to take advantage of its mission: to feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities.
What’s special about the nonprofit, Cutwright said, is it doesn’t require families to provide proof of financial hardship to request a lasagna. Anyone can sign up as a recipient, whether they are feeling stressed, have to work the night shift or just want a meal taken off their hands for that week.
“That’s the beautiful thing about this organization,” Cutwright said. “We never turn anyone away.”
Last week, Cutwright and other local volunteers were preparing to deliver lasagnas to the Faith House — the Frederick Rescue Mission’s shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness.
On Thursday, Harris baked two large lasagnas for the shelter’s residents. She uses the recipe pasted on the back of the brand of lasagna noodles she typically purchases but adds a twist — breakfast sausage. So far, she’s only had positive reviews, she said.
Before starting to volunteer with Lasagna Love earlier this month, Harris had prepared food for her church, Frederick Christian Fellowship, to deliver to the Rescue Mission and others in need. It “nourishes her soul” to see her cooking bringing people joy, she said.
Cutwright follows a recipe similar to that of Harris but adds ground beef on top of Italian sausage. She likes using fresh lasagna noodles she purchases from Wegmans and the Rao’s brand of marinara sauce.
During the past year, she has been a volunteer, she’s delivered lasagnas to people from all walks of life — from firefighters to single moms. She’s driven to homes in really nice communities and given meals to families staying in hotels.
What someone needs today, they might not need two weeks from now, Cutwright said. But during the time they could use some help, Lasagna Love’s volunteers are more than happy to provide it to them.
“I really just want people to know that we’re here for them,” Cutwright said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.