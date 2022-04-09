Kids were able to get a taste for fishing Saturday thanks to an annual trout fishing derby held by the Burkittsville Ruritan Club.
Randy Huffer, secretary of the club, said it has been holding fishing derbies for the better part of 50 years in the Burkittsville pond, located along Lake Side Drive in the town. But this trout derby is something relatively new, he said.
“This is only the second year that we’ve had a trout derby,” Huffer said. “In the past, it’s always been a catfish derby in June.”
Huffer said the addition of the second derby came at the request of some members of the club who were trout fishermen themselves, and had an interest in setting up a dedicated trout derby.
The trout derby has to be held in the early months of April, since trout are better suited for colder temperatures, Huffer said, in contrast with the catfish who can handle the warmer temperatures in June.
Trout and catfish don’t naturally live in the pond, though; Huffer said they’re brought here just for the competition.
“The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stocked the pond with golden trout and rainbow trout on Wednesday,” he said. “And we hold the event on Saturday morning for children ages 15 and under, and we give out prizes based on the largest fish caught.”
Paige Sines, a 9-year-old from Burkittsville, was the first participant in the derby to have caught a golden trout on Saturday morning.
“That was the first fish that we caught,” she said as she proudly held up the fish. It was far from the only one she’d caught, though; suspended from the same line as the golden trout were at least eight rainbow trout.
She was there Saturday morning with her father, Richard Sines, among approximately a dozen family groups. He said he’s been coming to the derby for most of his life — “32 years,” he said — and he’s glad he’s able to continue the tradition with his daughter.
“It’s a great hobby,” he said of fishing. “It gets you out of the house and doing something productive … and you might get the reward at the end.”
Not to be outdone by the Sines’ nine fish, Lucas Kettells, also 9 and also of Burkittsville, managed to bring in a baker’s dozen of rainbow trout.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “It’s definitely a big reward.”
He was there with his father, Chris Kettells. The younger Kettells said he’s been fishing with his dad since he was around the age of 2, and the pair said it’s been a great bonding experience for them.
Chris Kettells said they're continuing a tradition he had with his own father.
“He wasn’t really my father; he was my best friend,” he said, adding that his relationship with Lucas is similar.
“We’ve got pretty much the same relationship, which is great,” he said. “And going out fishing it’s like getting away from reality a little bit and getting quiet. And the bonding time when it’s quiet like that is totally different. It’s an amazing thing to do."
The pair planned on giving all the fish they caught to a local veteran of the Vietnam war, who is a fan of fishing but is unable to do it these days due to health problems, the elder Kettells said.
“It’s just rewarding all around,” he said.
Both parents expressed thanks to the Ruritan Club and said fishing derbies like Saturday’s are a great way to help get younger people interested in fishing as a hobby.
As Huffer said, Saturday’s fishing derby won’t be the only one for the year. The Burkittsville Ruritan Club will hold its catfish derby on June 18, Huffer said. The events are free and open to anyone 15 years or younger.
