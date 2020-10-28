Wednesday morning, all five Distad children along with their mother Jessica Distad and grandmother got dressed in their costumes, piled into their red minivan and rode down the street to the Thurmont Regional Library.
It was a different and early excuse to dress up for Halloween and the kids were thrilled. Not only were they portraying princesses, pirates and pumpkins but they would also be receiving a few prizes and a new collection of books.
As soon as Naomi, 11, got her new book off of the cart, she immediately opened it, sat down on a nearby bench and started reading.
All this week, through Oct. 31, Frederick County Public Libraries is keeping the spirit of Halloween alive with an event called “Curbside in Costume.”
Children and adults who visit the branches to pick up books are encouraged to dress up and FCPL staff who are handing out books are also dressed up in costume.
As an added incentive, any child wearing a costume will receive a special prize. Naomi got a multi-colored pen in the shape of a spaceship.
FCPL has offered curbside pick-up for books since June 1. It’s a way for patrons to checkout and return library materials in a contactless way.
Since starting the service, customers across the county have checked out more than 165,366 materials through curbside pick-up, according to a release.
Amy Whitney, branch manager of Thurmont Regional Library, said the curbside pick-up has been a great way for FCPL staff and patrons to connect.
“We missed our patrons so much, and from what they were telling us, they missed us too, so it was kind of exciting to start [curbside] up,” she said.
The addition of costumes this week has been great, Whitney said, and has given everybody a chance to have fun during an odd year.
“Halloween is such a fun celebration...we were so excited to be able to offer this kind of little addition to curbside service to make it even more fun for people and give the kids a chance to dress up,” Whitney said. “Some towns aren’t doing Halloween this year, so it was a good chance to let them have that fun and offer that service for them.”
Jessica Distad said although her children have missed physically going inside the library and attending different in-person programming, curbside, in a way, has proven to be convenient.
“It’s actually very nice because we don’t have to take everyone out of the car,” Distad said with a laugh. “With having so many kids, it’s actually very convenient.”
Distad homeschools her children and said she is always encouraging them to read. Curbside has allowed her to make sure the supply of books at home is always updated.
When asked how they are navigating Halloween and trick-or-treating this year, Distad said they will most likely have a small Halloween party at home and attend a socially-distant event at their local church.
In addition to “Curbside in Costume,” FCPL is also offering Halloween themed virtual programs and videos on Facebook and Youtube.
Urbana Regional Library will also host a pumpkin bracket, with staff-decorated pumpkins competing for customer favorite. Votes can be made via text during Curbside Pickup at Urbana or on FCPL’s Facebook or Instagram.
