Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Maryland had decreased for 32 consecutive days. That was until Monday, when the number went up by one, to 447 overall.
That minor uptick wasn't all that discouraging, but rather a subtle reminder that the novel coronavirus is still a clear and present danger in a state where the key metrics have been improving steadily.
The increase in current hospitalizations was the first since May 27.
There are presently 160 in intensive care and 287 in acute care, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
"I want to continue to stress to all Marylanders that the fight against this virus is far from over," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a press release. "While our numbers continue to trend in a positive direction, we are seeing rapidly rising case numbers in states all across the country, and even on the other side of our state border in some nearby communities.
"It is vital that Marylanders remain vigilant, wear face coverings, wash their hands and practice physical distancing so that we can continue on our road to recovery."
The state reported Monday it had conducted 12,586 tests over the last 24 hours, the fifth-highest total during the pandemic, as the seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped to a new low of 4.84 percent.
In Frederick County, there are 2,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 15 over the last 24 hours, and 110 related deaths, according to the state.
The county has tested 9.5 percent of its population so far, falling just short of the statewide goal of 10 percent for all 24 jurisdictions.
So far, eight of those 24 Maryland jurisdictions have reached the goal, with Baltimore city (10.2 percent) hitting it Sunday and Talbot County (10 percent) reaching it Monday.
"The state has, and will continue to have an abundant supply of testing available at no out-of-pocket cost to anyone who needs to be tested," Hogan said.
The governor added that testing capacity will be expanded and adapted to meet the needs across the state.
Overall, there are 67,254 confirmed cases and 3,048 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Maryland, according to the state.
The number of new cases increased by 447 since 10 a.m. Sunday, while the death toll went up by six.
There have been 644,026 tests conducted statewide and a total of 4,979 Maryland residents have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.