On May 21, Frederick County reached a grim milestone when it logged its 100th fatality related to COVID-19, according to the county health department.
Over the last month, even with discrepancy in the way the numbers are reported, it seems the death toll in the county has leveled off considerably.
On Friday, Frederick County logged its first coronavirus-related fatality since Tuesday and just its second over the last week, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
More of the county was set to open Friday evening in accordance with the second phase of Gov. Larry Hogan's Roadmap to Recovery. Gyms and fitness centers, bowling alleys, fraternal and social organizations and other select businesses will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Ahead of Father's Day, Hogan also announced that limited outdoor visits will be permitted at nursing homes.
In the 29 days that have passed since the 100th death was marked, there have been 16 days that saw no new fatalities reported in the county. Twelve of those days have happened since June 1.
The number of deaths in the county now stands at 109, with COVID-19 being the official cause of death on the death certificate, according to the state.
Previously, the Frederick County Health Department counted any deaths where the virus was present. That number rose as high as 113 on June 18 before the county turned its reporting of deaths over to the state due to the implementation of a contact-tracing system.
The county wasn't able to run its reports the same way with the contact-tracing system in place.
So, it just turned the reporting of the numbers — newly confirmed cases and deaths — to the state in the interest of providing timely updates, according to Rissah Watkins, the director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
On June 10, the state reported just 105 COVID-related deaths in Frederick County due to the more stringent requirement that coronavirus be listed on the death certificate as the cause of death.
And that number has risen by just four over the past week and a half.
Across the state, the number of deaths stands at 2,901, with an increase of 15 in the last 24 hours.
The Maryland Department of Health reported there are now 63,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,361 in Frederick County.
Since 10 a.m. Thursday, the number of confirmed cases rose by 319 in the state and 19 in Frederick County.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations across Maryland fell for the 22nd consecutive day.
MDH said there were 648 currently hospitalized by COVID-19. That's a decline of 12 over the last 24 hours.
The number of people in intensive care dropped by eight to 261.
A total of 4,685 Maryland residents have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.
It’s not just the death toll, those who do recover can take months and longer to recover and even get out of the hospital. What financial and long term health toll is there on them for getting it even if not dead? That should scare you too. Yeah...low percent dead but big costs for anyone going to the hospital for it. It’s no time to get complacent and let your guard down. Too many are playing Russian Roulette going unprotected or not wearing their face covering correctly and even more care nothing about distancing.
