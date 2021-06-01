Three children and two adults were injured early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 15 northbound in Thurmont, according to a fire department official.
An SUV traveled off the right side of the road for unknown reasons around 6 a.m. and hit a tree just before Blue Mountain Road, said Battalion Chief Jon Newman of Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS).
Newman said all of the passengers suffered "critical" injuries. Three were flown away from the scene, two by Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 2 to Johns Hopkins Hospital and one by Life Net 81 to York Hospital in Pennsylvania. The two other patients were transported by ground ambulance to Hopkins.
"There was heavy damage to the vehicle," Newman said.
First responders extricated one adult and one child who were confined to the vehicle after the crash in about 20 minutes, Newman said.
The entire northbound lane was shut down for a period of time Monday morning. Newman said Maryland State Police trooperswere still on scene around 7:45 a.m. when DFRS left.
