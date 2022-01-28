Before 21-year-old Thomas Ryan Salamon could take off for college again, his mother wanted to snap a photo.
He’d packed up his 1995 Chevy Caprice station wagon with the Corvette engine and a “save the whales” sticker on the back.
His mother Carolyn Hallahan Salamon thought it was an ugly old car, but Thom loved it.
It was Jan. 5, 2021, when Salamon let out an exasperated, “Really, mom?” and made a funny face for the camera. He was eager to get back to school to work on his thesis presentation and other academic pursuits.
Eventually, he flashed a pleasant grin and offered a thumbs up from the driver’s seat. His mom hugged him goodbye, and he drove off from their Frederick home toward Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia.
Hallahan Salamon didn’t know it then, but those were the last photos she would take of her boy.
A few weeks later on Jan. 30, 2021, Salamon’s car crashed on a curvy road in Farmville, Virginia. He veered off the road, striking a ditch and two trees. Speed was to blame, according to his mother. He died on scene, a few months away from graduation.
One year later, Thom's family and friends still carry the deep loss with them. But they may have found a way to channel that despair into something positive. Hallahan Salamon is working with her son’s fraternity to establish a scholarship in his memory to help others who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend the private men’s college where her son thrived.
‘Absolutely brilliant’
John Manger swears he and Salamon spent close to every waking hour together as roommates their sophomore year. They met as freshmen when Salamon lived on the floor below, and pledged the same fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta.
Manger described his best friend as “absolutely brilliant” and hilarious. Salamon studied mathematical economics, applied mathematics and German. He tutored in math as a freshman, studied abroad at the London School of Economics and founded a new campus club.
Prior to college, he was a Frederick County Public Schools Magnet student and graduated from Oakdale in 2017.
“I've never met someone I was so convinced would be a millionaire,” Manger said.
Though Salamon enjoyed a good party, Manger said you’d find him in the library for hours before it came time to unwind.
When they lived together, Manger said he’d wake up to see Salamon typing an essay at 2 a.m., then watch him leap out of bed and run to class with mismatched shoes.
He was the type of person who would get on his friends for not taking school seriously, Manger said, because he wanted them to be successful, too. A few days before his death, Salamon helped Manger set up a LinkedIn profile.
More than one fraternity brother described Salamon as brilliant.
Nick Dunie knew he could go to Salamon to talk economics and math.
“He was an incredibly intelligent person,” Dunie said. “I would come to him with questions all the time.”
But their relationship extended beyond the classroom. The two bonded over being Eagle Scouts and their shared love for the outdoors.
The fall before Salamon died, the two took a weekend trip to Charlottesville to visit some friends. Sturgill Simpson’s “Cuttin’ Grass” album wafted from the stereo as they traveled. The memory sticks with Dunie.
“He was really special,” Dunie said of his friend.
Justin Jarrett got to know Salamon before he even enrolled — when he was totally against going to a men’s college in rural Virginia.
Salamon came to spend a weekend with Jarrett’s roommate to get a taste of the school. He sat in on a tough professor’s class and got a glimpse of the social life he could have.
After that weekend, his opinion of the college changed, his mother recalls.
“I think he saw a great opportunity to be a big fish in a little pond,” Jarrett said.
And as Dunie says, “He had totally found his home there.”
Also Phi Gamma Delta brothers, Jarrett and Salamon found themselves in college hunting for bamboo to decorate an upcoming island-themed party. A local woman let them cut down her bamboo, which Jarrett and Salamon turned into a giant wall surrounding the deck of the fraternity house.
“That was a good memory,” Jarrett said.
But before Salamon grew up to be a college-going man, he was Thomas the choo-choo train.
Seamus Cassidy met Salamon in second grade at Oakdale Elementary, where he loathed the choo-choo train nickname classmates bestowed on him. Salamon didn’t let the bullies get to him though, Cassidy said, and turned the name-calling into a joke.
“He was always himself,” Cassidy said. “He didn’t care what anyone thought of him.”
Salamon continued to be unabashedly himself as he aged, and his and Cassidy’s friendship remained strong.
They’d spend hours at Frederick Coffee Co. writing college essays or just talking.
Cassidy went to school in Boston, but they communicated daily and sought each other out when they were home on break.
“Some of the best memories were when we were simply doing nothing but sitting in my car talking about anything ranging from mathematical options pricing, our favorite cars, how we were going to save the world, or simply just life,” Cassidy said.
Before he started college, Salamon had no shortage of activities. His mother said he was in practically every honor society, participated in robotics, the Interact Club, FCPS Leadership Academy, the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth and more. When he was 17, he and his sister Meaghan presented more than $1,000-worth of Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies to thank them for their service.
Hoping to do some good in the wake of a life gone too soon, Hallahan Salamon and Phi Gamma Delta are seeking donations to the Thomas R. Salamon '21 Memorial Scholarship. If they raise $50,000 by June, the scholarship will live on in perpetuity as an endowment. They’re one-fifth of the way to their goal. To donate, visit Alumni.hsc.edu/gifts.
Hallahan Salamon views the scholarship as a way to keep her son's memory alive.
"Thomas was all about giving of himself and this would truly be a blessing for other young men to be able to experience what he did and benefit from it," she said. "Thomas was a giving soul, that was at his core."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.