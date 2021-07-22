Approximately 75 firefighters descended upon an abandoned home on the edge of Frederick County to battle a blaze Wednesday afternoon.
The two-story house caught fire in the 3200 block of Sams Creek Road in New Windsor around 1:28 p.m., according to a news release from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. Firefighters knocked out the bulk of the fire in about 45 minutes, then crews stayed on scene to tackle hotspots and overhaul.
There were no injuries, and no residents were displaced, according to the fire department. The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.