A box truck on Saturday struck and damaged the historic covered bridge on Utica Road, county officials said.
The damage forced an emergency closure of the road at the bridge, according to a county email. It will remain closed until repairs can be made, and emergency personnel has been notified. A timeline was not immediately provided.
A detour will be in place, the county email said, redirecting drivers along Hessong Bridge, Lewistown and Old Frederick roads.
For additional information, drivers can contact Superintendent Mike Ramsburg in the Office of Highway Operations at 301-600-2268.
