More than three decades ago, climbing the steep hill that led to the dining hall at Camp Airy was tough for little Andrew Edelheit.
He was about 7 years old the first time he went to the Jewish boys sleepaway camp, near Thurmont, for two weeks in the early 1990s. It was a lot of work for a youngster, Edelheit recalled Wednesday, but the trip was worth it because of what awaited at the top of the hill.
The White House, as campers call Camp Airy's dining hall, was a hub of activity. One former camper called it the "heartbeat."
On Wednesday morning, fire attacked the heart of camp. About 100 firefighters descended upon the burning structure, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
It took hours before the fire was deemed under control. The building appeared to sustain considerable damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Campers and staff members were safe and accounted for, Camp Airy said in a statement. Word of the damage spread to former campers and counselors.
"My heart dropped," Frank Blatt, 68, of Owings Mills, said.
Blatt started attending Camp Airy in the 1960s at age 7 and continued until he was 13. He returned as a counselor in the 1970s, making 19 cents an hour.
"I wasn't doing it for money," Blatt said. "I probably would have paid them to go there."
Blatt remembers the dining hall well.
There, he feasted on fried chicken and dined at green tables that looked as if they'd been painted over 20 times. He sipped hot chocolate that had a film on top. Drinks came from dented metal pitchers.
But the imperfections did not matter, Blatt said — it was still "the best."
Blatt's children attended Camp Airy and its sister camp for girls, Camp Louise. The boys camp was founded in 1924, and Camp Louise two years prior, according to the camps' website.
The dining hall at Camp Airy holds many memories for Blatt and his family. He remembers the wraparound porch with handmade rocking chairs, the piano on a raised stage, and lining up for his turn at the pay phone.
"That building was the heartbeat of the camp," he said.
Former camper and counselor Alan Tilles, 65, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, remembers the dining hall as a place to gather and chat. It is where they attended religious services and held movie nights.
The walls were covered with old photos of campers and staff. The second floor, back in Tilles' day, housed the infirmary.
"The best parts of my summer were, with all due respect to my parents, the time we spent at camp," Tilles said. "It was the people, the things that we got to do in terms of activities."
During his days off as a counselor, Tilles stopped by the local radio station in Thurmont, WTHU, where he eventually got a job. That led him to study radio in college.
After becoming a telecommunications attorney, Tilles convinced his law partners to buy the station with him. They owned it for a few years before selling it.
Camp Airy and its proximity to WTHU, Tilles said, set him on a path that led to his career.
Four generations of his family have attended Camp Airy or Camp Louise. He hopes his grandson will be the fifth.
For Brian Imburg, Camp Airy in the 1970s was the first place he found himself around many Jewish people. His father was in the Navy and they moved around a lot.
When they came to Virginia, Imburg started attending the same camp his dad once did.
"That place is heaven on earth," Imburg said.
He chuckled as he recounted the time counselors were chastised for swearing, and the "slop" duty of scraping plates after meals.
Though he has many fond memories of camp, not all of them prompt smiles. He was in the dining hall, an 18-year-old counselor, when camp director Ed Cohen pulled him aside. Imburg's mother had died after battling liver cancer.
He went out on the dining hall porch and stared over the valley. After a little while, Imburg went inside and told Cohen he'd be heading home.
The view from the dining hall was an iconic one for many. Several alumni mentioned it in interviews. It was Andrew Edelheit, however, who might have had the best perspective.
It was the early 2000s and summer was nearly finished.
Edelheit, a staff member, had grown close to the "hike master," Mike Loucas, who knew the trails like nobody else, Edelheit said. Anywhere you went with him, you were bound to see something special.
Loucas invited Edelheit to follow him up the stairs to the former infirmary. He opened a window onto the roof. They climbed through and met the sunset.
"I was seeing a view that I don't know how many people had seen before," Edelheit said. "It's stuck with me."
Edelheit, now 40, is father to a boy on the cusp of turning 7. He wants his son to attend Camp Airy next summer.
Their family lives in New York, more than four hours away from the camp, but Edelheit is not worried. He knows his boy will be in good hands.
"He'll be OK," Edelheit said. "I know he'll be OK."
(1) comment
Lovely memories, hopefully they rebuild a similar style building for the camp.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.