Frederick's aldermen will vote in the coming weeks on a resolution to apply the findings of a 2021 report on climate in city operations.
The city and county passed climate emergency resolutions in April and July 2020, respectively, and created an ad hoc work group to bring together members of the community with experience in a wide variety of topics on the subject.
The work group issued its final report in August 2021, suggesting that the city accelerate a transition to clean energy and speed up the transition to updated codes for buildings and land use, among other recommendations.
Kevin Sellner, a Frederick resident who co-chaired the work group but spoke for himself Wednesday, urged the city to make sure that its policies, ordinances, and procedures are processed through the lens of climate change.
He said the report's two volumes should be in each department chair's office, so they use it for reference on how to handle various issues.
Line items in the city budget should include information on how to implement them in ways that reduce emissions, and the city should revise its land management and building codes, Sellner said.
The aldermen will likely vote on the resolution at their first meeting in January, Mayor Michael O'Connor said.
(0) comments
