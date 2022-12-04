Dozens of people milled around the Mount Airy Fire Co. Reception Hall on Sunday afternoon, browsing tables lined with photographs, jewelry, knick-knacks and other creations from artists around the state.
Near the back of the packed room, Judy Gue and her daughter, Christina Christiansen, took in the buzzing activity. The crowds seemed to be taking a bit of a break, Gue said.
“If you had come at 10,” Gue said, referring to the time the annual craft show began, “you would’ve been squeezing through the aisles.”
Gue, who has lived in Mount Airy for her entire life and was an EMT with the town’s volunteer fire company for more than 25 years, helped begin the craft show 13 years ago.
It began as a fundraising event for the local fire department, Gue said. Working in fire and rescue is a bit of a family affair — Christiansen also spent several years as an EMT, and her husband is still active in the town’s fire company. Her 13-year-old daughter recently began as a junior firefighter for the department.
Today, Christiansen said, at least for her and her mom, the craft show isn’t really about the money.
“It’s a family, is what it is,” Christiansen said of the vendors and volunteers who help the show continue year after year. “We’re all a family.”
On Sunday, the show featured about 20 vendors. Although companies such as Tupperware, Thirty-One Bags and Tastefully Simple were among the mix, the event largely featured small businesses.
Christiansen and Gue never have to advertise the event to encourage vendors to sign up, they said. Instead, local artisans and craftspeople come to them.
Each year, well after all of the spots at the show have been filled, about 50 or 60 people reach out to the two women to ask to participate.
Local residents also get excited. Even though Mount Airy residents know the show is held on the first Sunday of December every year, the women’s neighbors start asking about the event as far out as June.
“Yep, we’re doing it,” Christiansen replies.
She walked around the reception hall at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, saying hello to the vendors. She knew many of them by name, especially the ones who have been working the event for years.
Carol Evans, an artist who lives in Mount Airy, has been participating in the craft show since the beginning. She loves coming to the event, she said. It feels like everyone — vendors and organizers alike — genuinely care about each other.
Recently, her husband, Wayne Evans, started working the event as more than just a helper for his wife. On Sunday, he was selling wooden signs, featuring messages and pictures hand-carved or burned into the wood.
Some vendors were newer to the show — and to selling crafts, in general.
Standing out among a roomful of adults was 8-year-old Nahla Adu, who was selling children’s bracelets made from colorful silicone beads. Her mother, Nana Yaa Adu, also frequents craft shows — she makes tumblers — but she wanted the Mount Airy event to be all about her daughter.
“This is her time to shine,” said Adu, who lives in Bowie with Nahla.
One of the most popular booths on Sunday was one operated by the newly married Steele and Liz Frazier.
Steele Frazier, an artist based in Woodbine, creates sculptures made from scraps of steel, old nuts and bolts, parts scavenged from heavy machinery and all other kinds of “junkyard” metal.
His pop-up shop at the reception hall included a saw his dad had cut into an evergreen tree — the handle was still intact at the bottom of the blade — flowers welded from scrap metal and a tractor featuring two spoons as a seat.
Frazier and his father, Nelson Frazier, initially only created sculptures as gifts for family and friends. But after lots of encouragement, the pair started selling their creations.
Last year’s show in Mount Airy was the second Frazier's company, Rustic Welds, had participated in. This year’s show was the fifth. It was also the first show Frazier has done without his father, who died three months ago.
A lifelong mechanic, Nelson Frazier had a massive collection of scrap metal and old tools.
Steele Frazier said his dad taught him everything he knows. He thinks his father would have been happy to know that he continued creating artwork for the company.
“It’s like we’re carrying on his legacy,” he said.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.