Roughly 50 firefighters responded to a blaze in north Frederick early Monday in which one person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:50 a.m. to the 500 block of Pearson Circle at The Lodge at Willow Ponds in Frederick, according to a Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services news release.
Firefighters requested Rapid Intervention Dispatch as crews fought to extinguish the fire and help evacuate a "small number" of residents, the release reads. One civilian was taken to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation, the fire department said, and no firefighters were injured. The Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
The blaze was out in about 35 minutes, according to the release, then crews stayed on scene to perform overhaul. The building's sprinklers and fire alarm activated before firefighters arrived.
Fire department command staff worked with property management to assist a few displaced occupants, the release states.
