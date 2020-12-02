Frederick will have options to try and control or eliminate the flooding that has affected the city during major storms in recent years under a proposal presented Wednesday to the mayor and aldermen by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Craig Thomas with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presented plans that would reduce flooding at four key points around the city with a separate proposal coming for the downtown area.
The city began an agreement with the Army Corps in September 2018, several months after a heavy rainstorm caused significant flooding in downtown Frederick and other parts of the city in May of that year.
Much of the flooding happened in parts of the city that had been developed before the creation of modern stormwater regulations. Runoff from paved parking lots and other impervious surfaces during heavy storms can overwhelm existing infrastructure and lead to damage to property or loss of lives, according to a city staff report.
The areas that were studied included Motter Avenue, Kline Avenue, Detrick Branch at North Market Street near Rosehill Manor and a tributary to Carroll Creek at West Patrick Street, near Frederick middle and high schools.
In the Motter Avenue study area, the Army Corps is recommending a proposal that would add a 60-inch line to run parallel to the existing 72-inch line and add three new inlets in the parking lot of the YMCA at 1000 N. Market St., which suffered extensive damage in the May 2018 flood. That project is estimated to cost $713,000.
In the Kline Boulevard area, the Army Corps recommends adding a new line from Fairview Avenue that would run beneath a parking lot for Frederick Middle School and empty into Carroll Creek. That project is estimated at $750,000.
The recommended option for the Detrick Branch project would replace an existing pipe under North Market Street with a pair of 10-foot-by-4-foot concrete box culverts at an estimated cost of $794,000.
In the fourth project, the Army Corps recommends replacing a 48-inch pipe with two 8-foot by 4-foot concrete box culverts running under West Patrick Street and also replacing an underground culvert that runs beneath the stands at Frederick High School's football stadium with an open channel. That option would cost an estimated $851,000.
Thomas told Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak that the water in the new channel would probably get up to about 4 feet deep but would be dry other than during flooding events.
Kuzemchak asked if the channel could be fenced in, and Thomas said that while this phase of the planning didn't cover that type of detail, steps could be taken to protect students and other children in the area.
The city can go with any of the other options presented in the Army Corps' report and doesn't have to go with the recommended options, Thomas said.
Mayor Michael O'Connor said that while the price tags for the projects are substantial, the costs aren't so high that the city can't figure out a plan to make it work.
Now that the city has a plan, they can use it to start moving forward with figuring out a solution, said Zack Kershner, the city's director of public works.
The Motter Avenue area would probably be the first to be addressed, he said.
Having the Army Corps' plans in hand will help with the city's process of applying for a Federal Emergency Management Agency flood mitigation grant, he said.
After wrapping up the downtown portion of the plan, the Army Corps hopes to have a draft report for the city to review by May 21.
A city would hold a comment period in May and June, with the final report coming in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.