A barn full of hay caught fire and burned to the ground near Libertytown on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
There were no injuries, Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, wrote in a text message Wednesday afternoon.
A hay barn in the 11000 block of Daysville Road caught fire around 3:39 p.m., Campbell wrote. It was 20 feet by 50 feet.
Firefighters scaled back on trying to put the fire out since the owner decided to let it burn, she wrote.
At around 4 p.m., Campbell wrote that the cause of the fire wouldn't be known until the fire was completely out.
