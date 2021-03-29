The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office issued a ban on outdoor burning effective 11 a.m. Monday until further notice, a fire department tweet read.
Recreational use, including outdoor cooking, is permitted.
The National Weather Service was anticipating winds in the Frederick area between 15 and 17 mph Monday, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
