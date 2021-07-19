Frederick's City Hall was closed on Monday as crews work to repair damage from a pipe that burst over the weekend.
The city is advising residents to use drop boxes for any business that would normally be done at City Hall.
The city's Planning Commission meeting and the All NAC Planning Presentation scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled to a date to be determined.
This story will be updated.
