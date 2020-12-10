One man was displaced, and a cat perished after a two-story single-family home caught fire about five miles outside of Woodsboro Thursday morning, according to fire department officials.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) responded to the 11000 block of Baker Road just after 10 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Christopher Mullendore. The fire started in the kitchen for an unknown reason, reached the wall and climbed upward to the second floor and attic, he said. An addition on the wall attached to the kitchen posed some difficulties for first responders.
“The void spaces between the addition and the house created challenges for our crews to get into that space,” he said. “It went from the kitchen and climbed the wall.”
Approximately 40 firefighters got the blaze under control in about an hour and extinguished around 11 a.m. Mullendore’s rough estimate of the damage was $100,000.
There were no injuries to the resident or firefighters, but the cat was in the kitchen during the fire and died, he said. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident, according to DFRS spokesperson Sarah Campbell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.