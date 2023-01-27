Aftermath of Fire Tower Road Fire
Buy Now

The back of a house in Ijamsville that was damaged by a fire on Jan. 19

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Authorities say the cause of a house fire in Ijamsville that displaced five adults and two children last week has not been determined.

Lt. Matt Knight, with the Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal, said in an interview Friday that there were many possible ignition sources for the fire, and no evidence pointed in the direction of any of the sources.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription