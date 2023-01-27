Authorities say the cause of a house fire in Ijamsville that displaced five adults and two children last week has not been determined.
Lt. Matt Knight, with the Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal, said in an interview Friday that there were many possible ignition sources for the fire, and no evidence pointed in the direction of any of the sources.
The cause will remain undetermined unless there's new evidence of an ignition source, he said.
At around 1:22 a.m. on Jan. 19, a home in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road caught fire. The fire caused $250,000 to $280,000 in damages, Knight said.
The families in the home lost just about everything in the fire.
Josh Boyd lived on the main floor of the house with his girlfriend, Tina Demmons, and his brother, Chris Boyd. Demmons and Chris help take care of Josh, who is paralyzed from a car crash in 2008.
Josh remembers, on the day of the fire, smoke starting to fill his room. He called for Demmons to get him out of the house.
Demmons — and one of their housemates, John Horton, who lived in the basement — grabbed the sheet Josh was lying on and rushed him out of the house, Josh said.
Demmons said she lost her phone in the process.
Chris saved Josh’s wheelchair before it was too late, Josh said.
“After my brother went back in, he just saved my wheelchair. He ended up escaping out of the bedroom from the front bedroom window,” he said. “So that was a little heroic if you ask me.”
Chris Boyd could not be reached for comment Friday.
While Josh Boyd said it was great he has his wheelchair, he doesn’t have the charger for it, so he’s been rationing when he can use it. Additionally, all of the medical equipment and medications he needs were destroyed in the fire.
Since then, he's been struggling to get his prescription medications for his nerve pain and to get to appointments due to an array of transportation and procedural problems.
Demmons is his primary caretaker, and without the usual equipment to care for him, she said, it’s been difficult. For example, she said, she’s had to lay him on pillows and rotate him every two hours to make sure he doesn’t get bed sores.
“It’s been rough on both of us,” she said. “Lack of sleep, going in and out of depression and tiredness, and it sucks losing everything you had.”
Elizabeth Imhoff, the Boyds' mother, who owns the house, said in an interview Friday that she was on vacation in St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, when the fire happened.
When her sons texted her telling her about the fire, Imhoff said, she couldn't fly back since it would have been too expensive. She made phone calls and handled logistics from St. Thomas.
"What needs to be done for somebody with a disability, all the specialty equipment, the drugs, and it's just mind-boggling," she said. "It's hard enough for someone who is able-bodied, but for somebody like that with special equipment. ... It's just been hours and hours and hours on the phone."
Like their housemates, Demmons and Boyd lost items of sentimental and irreplaceable value. Boyd has photos of him with his late father.
Demmons and Boyd have slowly been trying to get back to work. Demmons is trying to get on the payroll for being Josh Boyd’s primary caretaker.
Josh is a tax accountant, and is trying to get a new computer, so he can start working during the busiest time of tax season.
There are a lot of expenses to make up for.
On the night of the fire, Boyd said, he paid for a hotel for him, his girlfriend, his brother and the other couple who lived in the house, since the Red Cross said it couldn't get them a hotel that night.
“We were forced to fend for ourselves that night,” he said.
The Red Cross supplied a hotel on Jan. 20, the next day, for two days. Then, the group found another place to stay on their own.
Horton is staying at the hotel with his girlfriend and their two children. The Red Cross supplied a hotel after the fire for his family for two days, as well, but now they’re trying to find a new place to live.
He said he wants to stay locally so his son, Lucas McEuan, can finish the school year and still feel some normalcy.
“I'd hate to have to move him, on top of all this, out of the school, but we'll see what happens,” he said.
At around 1:22 a.m. Jan. 19, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services received multiple calls for a house on fire on Fire Tower Road, Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said. The single-story rancher had heavy fire on the back side, she said.
Everyone was out of the home by the time units arrived, she said.
The fire was put out in about 45 minutes, Campbell said, and it took an additional hour to put out hot spots.
