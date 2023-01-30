A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a three-vehicle crash Monday at U.S. 180 and Olive School Road near Jefferson, according to Maryland State Police.

The boy had a bump on his head following the crash and was taken to the hospital for "precautionary reasons," Sgt. Todd Hill said in a phone interview. The boy's father, who was driving the two of them, accompanied his son in the helicopter.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Wow! A story about an accident and comments are allowed!

