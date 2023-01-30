A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a three-vehicle crash Monday at U.S. 180 and Olive School Road near Jefferson, according to Maryland State Police.
The boy had a bump on his head following the crash and was taken to the hospital for "precautionary reasons," Sgt. Todd Hill said in a phone interview. The boy's father, who was driving the two of them, accompanied his son in the helicopter.
The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash, a Ford Mustang, sustained "minor injuries," but refused treatment, Hill said.
The third vehicle involved in the crash, a minivan, had seven occupants, none of whom was injured, Hill said.
Maryland State Police received a call about the crash at 4:42 p.m., Hill said.
The driver of the Mustang was traveling west on U.S. 180 and, when they turned left onto Olive School Road, allegedly failed to yield to a Jeep Wrangler traveling east and carrying the boy and his father, Hill said.
The two vehicles crashed, causing the Mustang to then hit the minivan, which was sitting at a nearby stop sign, according to Hill.
Wow! A story about an accident and comments are allowed!
