The city of Frederick will use the findings of a joint city and county workgroup on climate to guide its operations.
The city's aldermen voted unanimously on Thursday night to approve a resolution that the city intends to work toward the recommendations in the group's report.
The city and county passed climate emergency resolutions in April and July 2020, respectively, and created an ad hoc work group to bring together members of the community with experience in a wide variety of topics on the subject.
The work group issued its final report in August 2021, suggesting that the city accelerate a transition to clean energy and speed up the transition to updated codes for buildings and land use, among other recommendations.
The report also recommended halving 2010 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and eliminating greenhouse gas emissions completely by 2050.
Karen Cannon, a member of the work group, told the mayor and aldermen that while the threats that climate change presents are dire, they also present chances for growth.
“We have a big challenge to deal with, but we also have some tremendous opportunities. And as we address these problems, we're also going to see tremendous benefits to society,” she said.
Alderman Ben MacShane, who submitted the resolution with Alderwoman Katie Nash, said the work group presented well-founded and well-reasoned steps that the city can take, including how it manages its buildings and vehicle fleet, and how it uses park lands and open space.
Nash said she's hopeful that the city can see a lot of mutual gains from working with the county and new County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.
When she was a councilwoman, before she became county executive, Fitzwater said she hoped the council would use the report to take a holistic approach to combating climate change.
“I just think that's a real blessing as we look forward to working in the future and working with our county partner,” Nash said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.