The city of Frederick is still developing a timeline and cost estimate to fix a section of Monocacy Boulevard closed after a sinkhole caused part of the road to collapse.
But the State Highway Administration is confident that the issue shouldn't affect traffic on a section of Interstate 70 that runs near where the sinkhole expanded over the weekend.
Monocacy Boulevard will be closed near the intersection of East South Street for the foreseeable future as the city plans repairs to the road and a water line that was damaged by the sinkhole, Tracy Coleman, the deputy director of public works, said Monday.
The city will put out an emergency bid for repairs once plans are finalized, she said.
The hole started Wednesday in a drainage swale well off the roadway. By Thursday, it was clear that the hole had begun to undermine the road, Coleman said.
By Friday morning, the road visibly had settled much more. A major collapse happened later Friday at a bend in the waterline that runs under and along a stretch of Monocacy Boulevard, she said.
The city believes the heart of the sinkhole is beneath the westbound lanes of Monocacy Boulevard, she said.
The situation was probably exacerbated by the heavy rain on Friday, she said.
“I think the rain made it a lot worse,” Coleman said.
Meanwhile, the SHA is communicating with the city, but doesn't believe the collapse will affect I-70 next to Monocacy Boulevard.
"Based on the current status and initial evaluations, there are no indications that this sinkhole could widen and impact I-70 at this time,” SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix wrote in an email Monday. “Our district team that handles this region has been in constant communication with the City of Frederick, particularly due to the detour that affects our ramps and the proximity to I-70. We have been providing information and assistance to the City of Frederick as needed.”
Monocacy Boulevard will be closed from the Royal Farms store at Interstate 70 to East South Street. The city is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.
(3) comments
Ancient aliens would know what to do
I’m amazed that the roadway collapsed of its own accord, so to speak, rather than when a vehicle was on it.
What happens is a “throat” forms in the limestone. And, this must be one heck of a big throat
