The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Co., who also was a firefighter in Hagerstown, died after a crash Monday morning on U.S. 40 near Wilson.
Zachary P. Reid, 32, died after the crash reported at 6:37 a.m. near Rockdale Road, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.
