When a head injury knocked down 17-year-old Catoctin Cougars lineman Colan Droneburg and put him in the hospital Friday night, the Frederick County community stood up to support him.
Friday marked the defending Class 1A state champions’ first scrimmage of the delayed season, played against Middletown. Since then, a GoFundMe account started by Colan’s cousin Diane Bowers has raised more than $19,000 from over 370 donors for the Droneburg family, as of Sunday evening. Colan’s older brother was shocked to see so many donations from strangers, and not just from the Catoctin area.
“We really appreciate everybody who is doing what they can,” said Colan’s brother Wade Droneburg, 30. “It’s going to be a long road of recovery.”
While playing defensive tackle in Friday’s scrimmage, the junior appeared to take a bad hit about halfway into the last quarter, his teammates and family said. Colan tapped his helmet to signal to the coach, and junior Wyatt Davis, 17, went in for him. The teammates have known each other since kindergarten.
Colan came off the field feeling nauseous and dizzy, then he was on the ground, Wade Droneburg said. At first, he thought his brother’s asthma might be bothering him. Senior running back Carson Sickeri, 18, initially thought he was cramping up.
Andy Davis, Wyatt’s father and an off-duty captain with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, was volunteering with the chain gang when he heard the trainer call Colan’s name. Andy Davis rushed over and used his EMT training to keep Colan’s airway open until an ambulance crew arrived with equipment to help him breathe. He said the young athlete was unconscious and exhibiting “snoring respirations,” meaning he wasn’t breathing properly.
“My first and only thought was I need to maintain a good airway to give him a fighting chance,” Davis said. “I might as well have been there taking care of my son, that’s how I felt.”
Wade said the Droneburg family is grateful for his help.
A Maryland State Police helicopter flew him from the field to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.
“The night it happened all of us were very in shock. None of us really wanted to leave the field,” Sickeri said.
Colan was placed in a medically induced coma then brought out of it Saturday, Wade Droneburg said. He suffered brain bleeding and a severe concussion, remaining in intensive care Sunday, worrying about missing school, of all things. Colan’s memory is foggy and he’s working on his speech, but he’s started walking, his brother said.
His teammates described him as someone who works hard on and off the field. Quarterback and senior Ryan Orr, 17, said the team is wishing him the best.
“It’s terrifying. We’re grieving for him, we’re praying for him and his family and hoping they’re all OK,” Orr said. “The Catoctin community, when something needs to happen, they all come together.”
Wyatt Davis said many of his teammates were stunned. “It’s an eye opener about what can happen through football,” he said.
Wade’s son Wyatt and Colan’s twin Cody are making bracelets and keychains they plan to sell to benefit the family. Updates on Colan’s recovery will be posted by the family to caringbridge.org.
