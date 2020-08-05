The investigation into a fire that gutted a condo complex off Shelley Circle on July 26 remained under investigation Wednesday, but fire officials have found the origin of the blaze.
“The fire started in the balcony area [of one of the units] and extended through the roof. The exact cause is still undetermined at this point,” wrote Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue, in an email response to the News-Post's questions Tuesday.
The fire, which was dispatched at about 5 a.m., seemed to be concentrated on the third floor and roof of the three-story building when firefighters arrived. A total of twelve condominiums sustained damage in the blaze, but no injuries were reported.
A full damage estimate, as well as an exact cause, remained unavailable Wednesday.
“The insurance companies are still continuing with their own private investigations. To our knowledge the entire building remains uninhabitable,” Campbell’s statement reads in part.
I'm just curious as to what the residents of those balconies, that are implicated as where the fire started, have to say as to the cause. The applicable insurance companies would have to know to satisfy claims. It doesn't make sense that the cause is still undetermined. However; if a resident(s) or visitor was smoking at a smoke-free community or doing something unallowable regarding the terms and conditions of the condo, this is not going to be brought out to the readership.
