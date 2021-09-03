Frederick County officials on Friday released a post-storm assessment survey to gauge damage from Wednesday’s heavy rain and flooding stemming from Hurricane Ida.
The online damage survey will help gather data in support of a possible request for disaster assistance, according to a county news release. If the county qualifies for assistance, money may be available to help businesses and residents cover the cost.
Anyone impacted by the storm is asked to provide basic contact information and briefly describe any losses suffered during the storm.
Completing the damage survey will also help the county identify the geographic areas affected by the flooding and evaluate flood mitigation projects to reduce the impact of future heavy rain or flooding events, according to the release.
The survey is available at frederickcountymd.gov/damageassessment. Responses are due by Sept. 10.
Residents with questions or concerns regarding insurers can go to the Maryland Insurance Administration website at insurance.maryland.gov.
