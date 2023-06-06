Putman Road crash

A man was seriously injured after the car he was driving crashed on Tuesday in the 10900 block of Putman Road near Lewistown, according to Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell. The man was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to an area trauma center.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

An emergency crew was called at 1:58 p.m. to the 10900 block of Putman Road, Campbell said in a phone interview.