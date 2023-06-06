A man was seriously injured after his car crashed near Lewistown on Tuesday, according to Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell.
An emergency crew was called at 1:58 p.m. to the 10900 block of Putman Road, Campbell said in a phone interview.
First responders found the man stuck in the car, Campbell said.
The vehicle was on an incline, so first responders had to stabilize the vehicle to remove the man, she said.
The man was flown by helicopter to a local trauma center.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell said that only one vehicle was involved.