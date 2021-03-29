A crash involving a tractor trailer has led to the closure of U.S. Route 15 south lanes near Lewistown.
Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted about the crash at Route 15's intersection with Angleberger Road at about 12:20 p.m. Monday. The agency asked motorists to avoid the area.
Maryland Department of Transportation's live online traffic incident report showed two vehicles were involved. All southbound lanes and shoulders were closed as of 12:50 p.m., in addition to one northbound shoulder.
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back for updates.
