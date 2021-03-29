A crash involving a tractor trailer led to the closure of U.S. Route 15 south lanes near Lewistown Monday.
Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted about the crash at Route 15's intersection with Angleberger Road at about 12:20 p.m. Monday.
Maryland Department of Transportation's live online traffic report showed two vehicles were involved in the incident.
The roadway had been reopened by mid-afternoon. No further details were available early Monday evening.
