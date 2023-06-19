Overturned truck in Middletown
A truck struck a power line in Middletown on Monday, then flipped, according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Mayhew. Below: A utility pole and wires are on the road after the crash.

When Lauren Nogrady heard what sounded like a truck dumping gravel, she didn’t think anything of it — until the light on the coffeemaker in her house wasn’t on.

“Then, she realized the power was off, and that’s when she came and woke me up,” said Nogrady’s wife, Sky Cappucci, at her home near Middletown.