When Lauren Nogrady heard what sounded like a truck dumping gravel, she didn’t think anything of it — until the light on the coffeemaker in her house wasn’t on.
“Then, she realized the power was off, and that’s when she came and woke me up,” said Nogrady’s wife, Sky Cappucci, at her home near Middletown.
A truck hit a power line up the street from Nogrady’s and Cappucci’s home on Monday morning, near the 4500 block of Deer Spring Road in Middletown.
The crash resulted in a power outage for about 47 customers as of 10:30 a.m.
By about 11 a.m., about 15 customers were back online, said Brad Korrell, a trouble supervisor at Potomac Edison.
The remaining group of about 32 customers had power restored by around 3 p.m., according to Korrell.
The truck was heading west along Deer Spring Road and hit a power line, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Mayhew said at the scene.
First responders were dispatched at about 8:39 a.m., Mayhew said.
There were no injuries, and the driver, a man, was not taken to the hospital, Mayhew said.
The power line’s cross arm, Korrell said, was on the ground, and the main utility pole was also broken.
The truck had overturned and appeared to have been full of dirt.
Neighbors said curves in that stretch of road are frequently a problem for drivers.
Cappucci said she and her wife hear screeching brakes at night two or three times a week.
“These turns, people come down too fast, and people don’t realize these turns are so tight,” Cappucci said.
She said she purchased the house in 2005.
Another neighbor, Gina Chersevani, who nearby for about three years, said she’s asked transportation officials about installing speeding cameras in the area.
“Everybody has called and reported this area, how dangerous this street is,” Chersevani said.
Mayhew said he could not say if the truck was speeding.
Cappucci said cars frequently hit a tree along the second curve in that stretch of road.