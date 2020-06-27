An early-morning crash Saturday left one person dead and three others hospitalized with serious injuries.
A 2020 Kia Stinger was traveling northbound on Buckeystown Pike near Shockley Drive at about 1 a.m. when it went off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned, according to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other occupants were flown to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Both the sheriff's office Crash Reconstruction Team and Medical Examiner responded.
The identities of those involved in the crash were not released as of Saturday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing and anybody with information is asked to contact Deputy First Class Reggio at 301-600-1046.
