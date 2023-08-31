Three people were injured on Thursday after a car went off the road on U.S. 340, an emergency official said.
Three adults had serious but not life-threatening injuries, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbells aid in a phone interview.
The crash was on U.S. 340, between Lander Road and U.S. 15.
Two people were taken to the hospital by the Maryland State Police Trooper 2 helicopter, and the third was driven to a hospital, Campbell said.
A call came in at 1:20 p.m. for a report of a vehicle in the woods and overturned.
First responders arrived to find an overturned vehicle with three people in it, Campbell said.
Maryland State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were investigating.