A Frederick house burned for about 45 minutes late Wednesday morning until firefighters got the bulk of it under control, according to Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell.
A passing driver told dispatchers about the fire in the 9900 block of Gas House Pike at 11:23 a.m., Campbell said.
Residents who were in the home at the time of the call got out by the time crews arrived, she said. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters found downed power lines behind the home and saw flames near the back right corner of the building. They entered through the front door and worked to fight the fire from outside the house, Campbell said.
Around 11:30 a.m., officials at the scene called for rapid intervention dispatch to have enough firefighters to rotate in. They called for a tanker task force at about 11:50 a.m. since the area did not have nearby fire hydrants, Campbell said.
Thanks to all the firemen for dealing with this today in the heat
