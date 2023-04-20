Crews responded to a downtown Frederick building on Thursday afternoon for a report of a fire.
An initial call came at 4:03 p.m. for a report of a fire at 111 S. Carroll St., Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, wrote in a text message to the News-Post.
Smoke was visible in the rear of the building.
There were no injuries, Campbell said at the scene.
The call was initially dispatched as a house fire, but once firefighters got there, they found "arcing" — sparks or burning — and were checking to see if the fire had spread.
Rapid intervention dispatch, which brings additional firefighters to the scene, was requested. At one point, up to 45 firefighters were there, according to Campbell.