Building Fire Carroll St
Firefighters respond to a building fire in the 100 block of South Carroll Street in Frederick on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Crews responded to a downtown Frederick building on Thursday afternoon for a report of a fire.

An initial call came at 4:03 p.m. for a report of a fire at 111 S. Carroll St., Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, wrote in a text message to the News-Post.