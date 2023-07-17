The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with local bike groups to promote safety for drivers and motorists, including an upcoming public awareness commercial online, according to Monica Davis, one of the partnership’s organizers.
Davis is one of the creators of Frederick Road and Gravel Riding (FRGR) a bicycle group, which is working with other groups to promote safety for drivers and motorists.
They are working against phenomena like “coal rolling” — when cars intentionally release black exhaust smoke onto cyclists, she said in a phone interview.
This is an oft-reported incident by cyclists in Frederick County, according to a May press release by FRGR about the partnership.
FRGR is a group of people, with a Facebook group, that primarily organizes bike rides. She and about 15 other local cyclists created the group in October 2022.
Negative interactions between drivers and cyclists are common — and most are not reported to law enforcement, Davis said.
“There’s just always discussion, and almost on every single ride, we encounter something that is disturbing,” she said of rides with FRGR and talks with other Frederick County cyclists.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office handled 10 calls related to bike and vehicle crashes in 2022, and two in 2023 as of May 25, Todd Wivell, spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email.
There is evidence crashes between cyclists and motorists are increasing, Davis said, citing sources including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The agency’s data, which goes from 1994 to 2020, shows fluctuations cyclist deaths. There is an increase from 2017 to 2020, from 806 to 938 deaths.
The campaign is meant to educate all road users and inspire similar public initiatives, Davis said.
“It’s to keep both cyclists and drivers safe,” she said.
The campaign hopes to highlight rules. One is that cyclists can ride on roads with speed limits of 50 mph or lower, and can ride in places with higher speed limits provided there are designated signs. Another is that cyclists can ride two abreast unless traffic cannot get around them.
FRGR member Alex Forte Howell, who co-runs Dirty Kitten Gravel, a cycling event company, said she’s had bad experiences with drivers, such as feeling as if she’s being run off the road.
However, cyclists rarely get to talk to drivers, so it’s hard to know their intentions, Forte Howell said.
FRGR encourages cyclists to have cameras mounted on their bikes and to report incidents, Davis said.
Tom Rinker, president of the nonprofit bike advocacy group Frederick Bicycle Coalition, said in a phone interview Monday that things in Frederick County have improved, in part due to more bike paths and bike lanes.
The coalition has supported the partnership, Davis said.
Rinker said he hopes motorists and cyclists understand through the campaign that neither is a “monolith.”
“If a cyclist were to break a rule when using the road, it’s viewed as all cyclists are always breaking every rule all the time, and that’s just not true,” he said.
“We know that some cyclists break the rules and we know some motorists break the rules, and that’s just the reality of humans being humans,” Rinker said.
Davis said the partnership happened because she wanted to make a difference in Frederick County. She contacted the Sheriff’s Office after seeing a representative from the office at a Frederick County’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee meeting on May 10.
She was also inspired by safety awareness campaigns for cyclists and motorists in other places.
FRGR and the Frederick Pedalers Bicycle Club in June filmed a public service announcement video with Frederick County Government TV and the Sheriff’s Office to be shared online, Davis said.
Davis wrote in a text message that she anticipates the video will come out in August.
(17) comments
I've been riding for over 50 years, many of them competitively. Most years well over 4000 miles - and most right here in good ole Frederick County where I grew up and still live. I pretty much know every doggone road in the county as I've ridden them all. So, I consider myself a pro and extremely knowledgeable on riding in our county. First off, I never, ever ride on a sidewalk although I can understand why some people do - it's about feeling safe since we don't have many bicycle lanes for people to use - especially here in the North side of the city. To be a good rider, you definitely have to have good bike handling skills and feel comfortable riding with traffic, but the biggest thing when motorists are around is to be courteous by riding single file (I only ride side by side when out in the country on back roads), when a car does approach from behind you and you can see the road ahead is clear, wave them by - motorists really appreciate that and will wave back at you as they pass. In all my years and miles of riding, that's the number one thing to do - plus try to obey all traffic signs and lights. There you have it in a nutshell folks, it's not rocket science!! And BTW, cyclists have just as much right to use the roads as some of the dumbass drivers there are on our roads!! Thank you for your patience when you encounter a cyclist here in Frederick County!!
Spot on Trek. As a (unfortunately) former cyclist, I too have ridden, most of the roads on the west side of the county, and adhered to the rules of the road while on a ride. We never rode two-abreast on a main road (or most back roads) unless we were in a pace line and the leader drops to the rear of the line after their turn up front. Always use hand signals to let your fellow riders, as well as motorists know your intentions well before you actually do them. No "squirrely riding" either. Maintain your line for your and other's safety. And for Pete's sake folks, wear clothing that people can see when the light dims, and put a light on the bike. I don't know how many cyclists I see at night on the golden mile wearing dark clothes and no lights.
And motorists, come on, you learned the rules of the road when you got your driver's license. You can easily review the driver's manual on the MVA website. Bicycles are another vehicle on the road, and you must know how to interact with them.
And yeah, when I used to ride I had a couple of @$$#oles "roll coal" on me, or scream out their windows as they passed. The GoPro is a wonderful invention, and easily attaches to handlebars to capture all of those "fond memories".
Right on Gabe - thanks for the additions on clothing, lights (crucial), and pace lining. I've been coaled before too and it's usually some "Red" in a diesel pick up. [thumbup][thumbup]
Hopefully you can get back on a bike sometime soon. It still makes me fell like a kid!! [smile]
Dear cyclists: don’t buzz pedestrians and think it’s really funny when you can scare a person with a cane because they can’t jump out of your way.
Who does that? Kids? Pedestrians always have the right of way.
"FRGR encourages cyclists to have cameras mounted on their bikes and to report incidents, Davis said."
I'm a firm believer that all bicycles should be required to be registered with a license tag clearly displayed on the back of it. That would make it easier to catch violators on vehicular dash cams and report them. There is no reason why they shouldn't have tags, and having them would even the playing field when it comes to recording who did what, and when.
I definitely don’t think that they should be able to travel on any road with a speed limit over 50 unless there’s a specific event and the public is notified. Even 50mph roads are pushing it there’s a lot of trucks, tractor trailers, buses and not to mention other vehicles on the roads. I don’t think it is safe. When you do get a chance to pass the people on the bikes can you pass on a double yellow solid?
Crab - believe me, we don't want to ride on high-speed roads either unless we absolutely have to. Crossing Rte. 15 is dangerous enough!
Yes you are allowed to pass on a double yellow solid to give a cyclist three feet. This was clarified in 2020 in House Bill 230.
[thumbup][thumbup]
A "rule" is that "is that cyclists can ride two abreast unless traffic cannot get around them?" That's one of their "rules," not a state law. Maryland Traffic Laws for Bicyclists include:
"A person riding a bicycle shall ride as close to the right side of the road as practicable and safe..."
"Obey the rules of the road: Ride straight and single file in a predictable manner."
There is nothing in state laws that allows bicyclist to ride two abreast that I can find.
https://mva.maryland.gov/Documents/FY19_Bicycle_ProgramAreaBriefFINAL.pdf
Maryland law does state that when passing a bicyclist, a motorist:
"...must not pass any closer than three (3) feet to a bicycle or motor scooter
if the bicycle is operated in a lawful manner."
Note the "if the bicycle is operated in a lawful manner." The laws clearly states they "... shall ride as close to the right side of the road as practicable and safe." To do otherwise is not riding in a lawful manner and my interpretation is that when they are not riding as far right as they can, the three foot rule does not apply and, in such cases, I will not give them three feet of clearance.
You'll have better luck reading the laws instead of a briefing document. 21-1205 (b) Riding two abreast. – Each person operating a bicycle or motor scooter on a roadway
may ride two abreast only if the flow of traffic is unimpeded.
Also, the "as far right as practicable" code has 6 exceptions listed, including when the bike is "Operating in a lane that is too narrow for a bicycle or motor scooter and another vehicle to travel safely side by side within the lane." which is a road narrower than 13 feet, as the FNP article states. https://www.roads.maryland.gov/OPPEN/acom_bike_laws1.pdf
I see what you mean, glen, evidenced by your reference to 21-1205 which was not included in the link I provided, though my link was to information issued by the Maryland government.
And I am aware of the six exceptions to the "as far right as practicable" code, I was writing of when none of those exceptions were present.
One person interviewed says when one cyclist breaks a rule it's like they all do it all the time. I'm sure most drivers do not think that but it's exactly what this article infers about all vehicle operators. Many (not all) cyclists carry an elitist attitude and ride wherever they please, not following the laws of the "road". They swerve on and off of sidewalks, blow traffic signals and ride opposite of traffic direction. In order to combat that, unsightly and dangerous bike lanes are being established. The one on Baughman's Lane is a total screw up. I don't think it's possible for bikes and drivers to co-exist when there are so many on both sides who have a blatant disregard for laws. Of course, in today's world that doesn't matter anymore.
Quote:
"The campaign hopes to highlight rules. One is that cyclists can ride on roads with speed limits of 50 mph or lower, and can ride in places with higher speed limits provided there are designated signs. Another is that cyclists can ride two abreast unless traffic cannot get around them."
As both a motorist and a cyclist, I'd suggest that just because you can legally do something doesn't mean you should.
The article says:
"...things in Frederick County have improved, in part due to more bike paths and bike lanes."
That's the key. Mixing cars, SUVs, straight trucks, and semis with bicycles is just asking for aggravation; frustration; road rage; injuries and deaths. It is inevitable that there will be accidents and conflict -- especially on roads with higher speed limits.
Whatever people want to do is their business, but I'll take the C&O Canal Towpath; a hike/bike trail, or a rural road.
You ride where you wish, and I’ll ride where I wish.
