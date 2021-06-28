A timetable for repairs to one of Frederick County’s historic covered bridges is still to be determined after it was struck by a truck over the weekend.
The bridge over Fishing Creek on Utica Road was damaged Saturday afternoon, and the road will be closed at the bridge until repairs are made.
And that’s not likely to be any time soon.
A truss at the west end of the bridge was taken off of the structure, and several tie beams within the bridge were damaged, said Amanda Radcliffe, an engineer with the county’s Office of Transportation Engineering.
One of the beams is definitely cracked, and others look like they may have been lifted up, affecting their connections on the side of the bridge, Radcliffe said.
She’s hoping to meet with a contractor soon to get more information on the timing and price of repairs.
The county will also need approval for any repairs or modifications from the Maryland Historical Trust.
The Utica Mills Covered Bridge dates back to 1850, but it was washed away during a severe storm in 1889. Residents gathered the remaining materials and rebuilt the bridge at its present location, according to the Visit Frederick website.
In 2017, the county installed breakaway poles on either end of a covered bridge on Roddy Road near Thurmont to warn drivers, after that bridge was badly damaged by a box truck in 2016.
The warning system featured 11½-foot poles on either side of the road — representing the highest point in the middle of the bridge — with a steel beam suspended 8½ feet above the road, representing the lowest point on the bridge’s side.
The warning poles on the Roddy Road bridge have been knocked down about six times since being installed, but they have been very effective in preventing the bridge itself from being struck, said Mike Ramsburg, superintendent of the county’s Highway Operations department.
Adding similar structures at the Utica Road bridge and another on Old Frederick Road has been discussed, Ramsburg said.
The county would need to acquire a right of way for the structures and an area for vehicles to turn around if they’re too tall.
Radcliffe said she expects that the latest incident will bring back the discussion of adding the structures.
It’s much easier to replace the warning poles than to repair a covered bridge, she said.
The driver in Saturday’s incident, who was from Virginia and was unfamiliar with the area, was listed as being at fault but did not receive any citations, said Todd Wivell, a spokesman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Meanwhile, a detour using Hessong Bridge Road to Lewistown Road to Old Frederick Road will be in place until the Utica Road bridge is reopened.
