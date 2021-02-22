A deputy was hospitalized after a crash Monday morning, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy, whose name has not been released citing privacy concerns, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the 6100 block of Green Valley Road (Md. 75) in New Market around 10:45 a.m., sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said.
The deputy was responding to another vehicle incident on Old Annapolis Road in Libertytown when the crash occurred.
The deputy was driven to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Weather conditions didn't permit the deputy to be flown by Maryland State Police helicopter, Wivell said.
Other than back and neck pain, the deputy was in relatively good spirits, Wivell said.
The other driver was not injured and was medically cleared at the crash scene.
Wivell said that while the crash is still under investigation, it seems clear that the snowy and icy weather conditions Monday morning were a factor in the crash.
Md. 75 near the situation was closed for several hours, but had reopened by 2 p.m.
The FCSO asks anyone with information related to this incident to call 301-600-1046.
The safety systems in modern cars are amazing. Glad that both are relatively okay.
The picture may not be quite accurate. It appears the roadway is beyond icy. Anything could happen. Hope everyone has a quick recovery.
Well, going by the text, I'm guessing that's the deputy's car in the pics. I'm curious to read further details.
Here's hoping all involved are ok.
[thumbup]
How do you know that Kelly, were you there? How about hoping the deputy is okay. Your hatred for the sheriff's department is absolutely maniacal.
Boy, you got that right husky. She's downright psychotic when it comes to her hatred for our sheriff and the idiotic, endless and bogus accusations she levels against him as she posts under a fake name while hiding behind her cell phone.
negligent driving.
On whose part Pb?
Is that the word you got from one of your many connections in local law enforcement, Plumbum?
Kelly, that's a pretty ignorant thing to say. It's a multiple vehicle accident, so any one or more could be at fault, and if you look at the image, it's pretty icy there. Lighten up, Francis.
Plumbum, how's your investigation into Gordie Wilson, CD, and Bosco all being the same person going? Is that report still "forthcoming". Do you need a little more time while you investigate this crash?[lol][lol][lol][lol]
@phy
Kelly is extremely gifted if all it takes is two words to twist this many peoples knickers in knots! I want to have a contest and see how few words one needs to use to get peoples knickers in knots, does that make sense? Whhhyyyyy would you think they bother me? Kelly and were playing this game a few days ago, remember Nick’s LTE?
I love it! And then gabs turns around and tries to show us how level headed and fair she is LOL!
Kelly “two words” Alzan!
@KellyAlzan
Two words, you used two words and look how many had their knickers knotted....up! Nice work! So let’s have a contest okay?
Don’t forget PP, they’re the BTT(BullyTagTeam). They love to gang up on you, try to embarrass you, humiliate you, lay guilt trips on you. But it’s like water off a duck, the LIBS ignore it, laugh at it, they have thick skins. But do the same to them.....”why’s everybody always pickin’ on me”, whining, crying, getting madder and madder...😡🤬🤯😂🤣😷
Plumbum, does texting while driving constitute negligent driving?
There you go again. What is it, exactly, that you have against law enforcement officers? Did you ever take the time to think that the deputy may have been running, lights and sirens on, to help someone in need? I am sure that they would be more thankful than you would be. Too bad that LEOs can't refuse to help ingrates; you'd be all on your own.
Two words. And the two words are not incorrect.
Negligence is a cause of accidents, more so amidst inclement weather.
My post dies not say who. It says two words. Accurately.
