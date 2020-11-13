“I've just had an eventful morning,” Mark Clark quipped Friday afternoon.
Clark had been in the middle of a private lesson at his American Karate Academy on North East Street in Frederick around 11:30 a.m. when he heard a large crash.
At first, he thought someone driving by had thrown something through the large 8-by-9 foot window of the studio.
But when he went to investigate, he found that a deer had smashed through the window and into the studio.
Clark guessed that the young buck had seen its reflection in the glass and gotten startled.
Or, “maybe he wanted some good training for the rut season,” he said, referring to the deer mating season that occurs in October and November.
He said it would cost about $2,000 to replace the window and damaged frame.
And while the deer left some hair and blood behind on the broken glass, Clark said it didn't appear to be seriously injured and was able to scamper away.
