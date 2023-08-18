Thomas Jhoneson Drive Fire
A firefighter uses a chainsaw to cut into the roof of an office building damaged by fire Friday afternoon on Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

A fire caused about 30 people to evacuate from a two-story building in a medical campus on Thomas Johnson Drive on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

No one was injured, Sarah Campbell, a Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman, said at the scene.