A fire caused about 30 people to evacuate from a two-story building in a medical campus on Thomas Johnson Drive on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
No one was injured, Sarah Campbell, a Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman, said at the scene.
The cause of the fire was being investigated.
Fire and Rescue received a call around 3:20 p.m. about a building fire at 184 Thomas Johnson Drive, Campbell said.
When units arrived at the scene, they saw smoke and fire coming from the side of a building — where an outdoor stairwell is — and through the roof.
More firefighters were called to the scene. The fire was put out in roughly 20 minutes, she said.
Julie Nemoga, an employee at Sylvana Medical and Aesthetics Center at 182 Thomas Johnson Drive, said in an interview at the scene that she was taking boxes to a dumpster when she heard a crackling sound.
She then saw “a ball of smoke” come from the side of the brown brick building.
She said she ran over to the outdoor stairwell that was between two of the buildings on the medical campus and saw smoke and fire come from the mulch lining one building. It traveled up to the dry bushes, she said.
She called 911, she said, and told the operator to “Please hurry,” since the fire from the bushes and mulch was starting to spread to the building. She heard a pop and a fizzing noise.
She started running into various businesses in the building to tell people to evacuate.
“The whole stairwell was engulfed in flames. We had to run around the building,” she said.
Austin Hebeisen, a State Farm employee who works a few units from Sylvana Medical, helped Nemoga try to evacuate people.
“I tried to get as many people as I could,” he said.
Jen West, the owner of Frederick Sports Massage, and her coworker Stacey Brown said they were working with two clients when firefighters banged on their door and told them to evacuate the building.
“It was calm and then it wasn’t,” West said.
At 4 p.m., firefighters were cutting a hole in the roof to make sure the fire hadn’t extended into the attic, Campbell said.